इंडियन आवाज़     03 May 2022 09:44:50      انڈین آواز

‘Eid Shouldn’t Be Hindered’: Raj Thackeray Cancels ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ Plan

AMN / WEB DESK

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday, 2 May, appealed to party workers to abandon the MNS’ plan of performing ‘maha aartis’ on Tuesday, so that no social tension is created during the festival of Eid.

“It’s Eid tomorrow. I have said several things in the Sambhajinagar rally yesterday about it. The Muslim community should be able to celebrate this festival with joy. As was decided before, let’s not perform aartis anywhere on Akshaya Tritiya,” Thackeray said in a tweet in Marathi.

The festivals of Eid and Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on Tuesday, amid an ongoing row in Maharashtra and a some other states on the usage of loudspeakers for broadcasting religious messages and prayers.

The MNS chief further stated that the issue of loudspeakers was not a religious one and that the party’s course of action on the matter will be announced on Tuesday.

