Egyptian court postponed hearing against Container ship ‘Ever Given’ owners

AMN/ WEB DESK

An Egyptian court yesterday postponed the hearing in compensation case filed by the Suez Canal authority against the owners of container ship Ever Given. The ship, one of the world’s largest container ships, became jammed across the canal in high winds on March 23, halting traffic in both directions and disrupting global trade.

A lawyer representing the ship’s owner said that the two parties requested the delay, as they have not yet determined any amount for compensation. He added that it will be done after holding several new negotiations sessions with the Suez Canal. The court has now scheduled the hearing to take place on 20th June.

The Suez Canal Authority, SCA, initially demanded 916 million US Dollars in compensation from the Ever Given’s Japanese owner Shoei Kisen for disruption caused by the blockage. But earlier this week, the SCA said it would be willing to accept 550 million US Dollars, including a 200 million US Dollars deposit paid to secure the ship’s release and the remaining amount payable through letters of credit. SCA Chairman Osama Rabie has said Shoei Kisen offered to pay 150 million US Dollars.