Egypt: Eighth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians begins in Sharm El Sheikh

Image

AMN

Egypt is hosting the Eighth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Sharm El Sheikh today. The two-day conference is jointly organized by the House of Representatives and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Nagaland’s first woman elected as Member of Parliament to Rajya Sabha S. Phangon Konyak is representing India at the Conference. She, along with two other young Lok Sabha MPs from India, will be sharing her thoughts on the ‘Young MPs for Climate Actions’.

The 8th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians provides a platform for young MPs from across the world to exchange learn and define common and innovative strategies to advance youth empowerment.

This year in Egypt, around 200 young MPs, from 60 countries are participating to discuss strategies to mitigate the impact of climate change and ensure that global warming does not exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius in line with the Paris Agreement.

According to official information shared by IPU, there are 35,177 Parliamentary seats globally but just 2.66 per cent of these are held by young MP

