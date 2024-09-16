Egypt: 3 people killed in train collision

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Egypt, at least three people were killed and 49 others injured in a collision of two trains yesterday in Sharqia Governorate, just north of the capital Cairo. According to Egypt’s Ministry of Health, five persons are seriously injured. The governor of Sharqiya said all passengers were evacuated from the two trains, and efforts are underway to restore train traffic on the railway line. Egypt’s National Railway Authority said in a statement that a committee of railway specialists was formed to determine the technical causes that led to the accident.