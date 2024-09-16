Storm Boris wreaks havoc across eastern and central Europe

AMN/ WEB DESK

Torrential rain caused by Storm Boris continues to wreak havoc across Central and Eastern Europe. Rivers were overflowing from Poland to Romania. Some parts of the Czech Republic and Poland faced the worst flooding in almost three decades.

In the Czech Republic, two and a half lakh homes were without power due to high winds and rain. Flooding has led to evacuations and 51,000 households in the country’s northern areas have been hit by power outages. The floods proved deadly in Romania yesterday, where four people died during floods in the south-eastern region of Galati.

In Poland, one person died in country’s worst-hit Klodzko County area today, where 1,600 people were evacuated.

The local water management authority in Wroclaw said it expects a flood peak on the Oder River in Wroclaw next Tuesday which will last for several days.

In Romania, authorities said towns and villages in seven counties in eastern parts were hit. The country’s emergency response team claimed it was still looking for two missing persons. Weathermen have forecast rains to continue till tomorrow.