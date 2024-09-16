THE INDIAN AWAAZ

16 killed, 40 injured after fuel tanker explosion in Haiti

Sep 15, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 16 people were killed and 40 others injured after a fuel tanker exploded in Haiti. Regional civil protection authorities said the explosion occurred yesterday when people were attempting to illegally collect fuel from the tanker following an accident in the Calbassier area of the Nippes department. Officials said many of the injured, who were taken to a local hospital for treatment, were in critical condition. Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille said on social media that civil protection and public health teams are assisting the victims.

