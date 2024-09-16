Russia, Ukraine exchange 206 prisoners of war

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 206 prisoners of war who were captured during their ongoing conflict. The Russian Defence Ministry said that a total of 103 Russian servicemen who were taken prisoner in the Kursk region have been released. In exchange, 103 Ukrainian prisoners of war have been transferred. The Ministry said that the United Arab Emirates mediated efforts for the exchange. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a total of 103 Ukrainian military troops, including 21 officers, were released. According to the media, all the exchanged Russian soldiers are in Belarus, where they are provided necessary assistance. The announcement came just three weeks after Russia and Ukraine swapped 115 prisoners of war each in an exchange deal also mediated by the UAE.