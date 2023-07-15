Education must reach to last person in society, says Lok Sabha Speaker at IGNOU

IGNOU has Contributed Significantly to Democratization of Higher Education: Lok Sabha Speaker

By Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today commended Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) saying it has contributed significantly to the democratization of higher education in the country.

“IGNOU has been uniquely instrumental in reaching the most remote of areas thereby ensuring that anyone desirous of getting a quality education is not deprived of the same due to constraints. This is especially true regarding the most marginalized sections of the society who often found it difficult to gain education due to societal or economic pressures” said Birla.

Mr Birla was addressing the students after unveiling a statue of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar at the IGNOU, New Delhi today.

Emphasizing that education must reach the last person in society, Birla noted that IGNOU is doing a commendable service in ensuring that education was available and equally accessible to all sections of the society. He appreciated that IGNOU is now the largest university in the world in terms of enrollment in higher education having provided quality education to more than 35 lakh students not only in India but across 53 countries around the world. Birla expressed happiness that IGNOU has stood as a beacon of hope for such students who are unable to go to regular college to continue their education.

Birla, described Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar as a visionary leader who has made an invaluable contribution in framing the nation’s constitution. The ideals of Equality and Justice which continually strengthens Indian democracy were closest to Babasaheb’s heart and serve as a guiding beacon not only for Indian Governance, but also form the cornerstone of several Constitutions in the world, noted the Speaker.

Birla added that the challenges before our Constitution framers at the dawn of Independence were immense. India was backward not only economically and socially but had very low literacy levels as well. Accurately gauging that education and social justice were paramount for the progress of the fledgling Democracy, Babasaheb stressed on their importance in the lives of the people.

Birla said that IGNOU has been instrumental in providing equal opportunities to women and now women are seen as an equal contributor towards nation and society building. Birla urged the academicians and administrators to adapt to changes in the educational sphere and devise a progressive curriculum according to the evolving needs of changing times.

Birla encouraged students to make full and best use of the immense educational material available with the University to improve productivity and quality of education and make strides in knowledge and innovation based sectors. Mentioning that in today’s era of smart learning there are massive avenues for new learning such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Machine Learning, Data Analytics which were now available to all, Birla urged the students to make maximum use of these technology.

Birla names IGNOU Research Unit as Savitribai Phule Research Unit

On this occasion, Shri Birla also named IGNOU Research Unit as Savitribai Phule Research Unit. Birla said that Smt. Savitribai Phule led the revolution of education among women. Today, women’s education has gained a momentum and the credit goes to social reformer Smt. Savitribai Phule.

Releases Braille version of IGNOU prospect us

On this occasion, Shri Birla also released the Braille version of the IGNOU prospectus which, he said, would be a significant step in achieving inclusive learning.