ED searches 17 premises across Mumbai & Nagpur in smuggling of Betel nuts

The Directorate of Enforcement has searched 17 premises across Mumbai and Nagpur covering office and residential premises of various persons involved in the smuggling of Betel nuts of Indonesian origin. Betel nuts were smuggled mostly through Indo-Myanmar Border.

The ED took the action under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, of 2002. ED in a statement said that it initiated the investigation on the basis of CBI FIR in Nagpur in the matter. As per the FIR, many Nagpur-based traders in connivance with various public servants were indulged in the Smuggling of substandard Betel Nuts of Indonesian origin.

ED investigation has also revealed that there is a well organized syndicate of suppliers of Indonesian Betel Nut, Commission Agents, Hawala Operators, and Buyers who were smuggling Indonesian Betel Nut into India via the Indo-Myanmar Border.

During ED searches, an unaccounted Betel Nut of 290 Metric Tonnes valued at around 11.5 crore rupees has been seized. The Agency also seized 16.5 lakh rupees in cash and various incriminating documents and digital devices.