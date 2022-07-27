FreeCurrencyRates.com

ED questions Sonia Gandhi for third day in National Herald case

Enforcement Directorate is questioning Congress President Sonia Gandhi for the third day today in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. Yesterday, she was questioned for over six hours  by the ED.

The session began at around 11.15am by a team of investigators that includes the main probe officer and a person who takes down statements dictated by Gandhi on a computer.

Priyanka Gandhi is staying back at the ‘Pravartan Bhawan’ ED headquarters in order to provide any assistance or medical care to her mother like the earlier times.

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating alleged financial irregularities at Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was quizzed for five days in this case earlier.

The 75-year old Gandhi has been questioned for over eight hours during the last two appearances, where she faced close to 65-70 questions.

The questioning is expected to end on Wednesday with the agency putting across a set of another 30-40 questions to her.

The questioning pertains to the charge of alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The sessions are taking place with covid-appropriate protocols in place and are being recorded in a audio-video mode, officials said.

The Congress has slammed the agency’s action against its top leadership and termed it as “political vendetta” and “harassment”.

Delhi Police, like the last two times, deployed a huge force, including CRPF and RAF personnel, and barricaded the entire over one-kilometre stretch between Gandhi’s residence on Janpath-Akbar Road and the ED office. Traffic restrictions were also imposed in the area

