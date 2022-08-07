ED questions Sanjay Raut’s wife for 9 hours

AMN / WEB DESK

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s wife, Varsha Raut was questioned for 9 hours by Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai yesterday. While talking to the media Varsha Raut said, she had replied to all the questions and she is not asked to come again for enquiry. She reiterated her commitment of staying with Uddhav Thackeray-led Shivsena.

Varsha Raut was summoned by the probe agency in connection with the Patra Chawl redevelopment scam. Sanjay Raut was arrested last Sunday by the ED in a money laundering case in connection with the alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra ‘Chawl’ in suburban Goregaon and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.