ED questions Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case

AMN / RANCHI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has reached ED office in Ranchi along with his brother Basant Soren. After Basant Soren left the federal agency’s office, the main gates of the Directorate have been closed.

The federal probe agency is questioning Chief Minister Hemant Soren in alleged illegal mining case linked to money laundering case of over 1000 crores rupees. Earlier, Chief Minister Hemant Soren had addressed media at his residence before leaving for ED’s office. Mr Soren has issued a letter after the conference giving the details of legal mining in the state. All cabinet ministers were present during the meeting.

