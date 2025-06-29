ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹557 Crore in Mahira Infratech Money Laundering Case

AMN/ WEB DESK

Enforcement Directorate, ED has provisionally attached assets worth over 557 crore rupees in connection with the case against Mahira Infratech Private Limited under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The attached assets includes seven immovable properties and fixed deposit receipts belonging to various companies. The agency initiated investigation on the basis of FIRs registered by the Gurugram Police against the company for cheating and forgery. The allegations involve the submission of forged documents, including fake bank guarantees to obtain licenses for external and internal development works. ED investigation revealed that the company siphoned off the funds by inflating construction costs through fake invoices from associated entities.