ECI Slams Rahul Gandhi’s Allegations on Maharashtra Polls as Baseless

Jun 7, 2025

Election Commission has termed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claims over Maharashtra assembly polls as unsubstantiated and termed his allegations against the Electoral Rolls of Maharashtra as an affront to the rule of law.

In a statement, the EC said that trying to defame the Commission by saying that it is compromised after any unfavourable verdict by the voters, is completely absurd. It said, it had brought out all facts regarding the allegations in its reply to the Congress party on 24th December last year itself, which is available on the Commission’s website. The poll body said these facts are being completely ignored while raising such issues again and again.

It said all Indian elections are held as per Law and the scale and accuracy with which elections are held in India are widely acclaimed across the world.

Election Commission said any misinformation being spread is not only a sign of disrespect towards Law, but also brings disrepute to the representatives appointed by their own political party. It said this demotivates lakhs of election staff who work untiringly and transparently during elections.

