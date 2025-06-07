Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

3 killed & 21 injured in drone and missile attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine

Jun 7, 2025

WEB DESK

At least three people were killed and 21 others injured in a major Russian drone and missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, according to the city’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov. The attack, one of the largest in recent weeks, damaged 18 apartment buildings and 13 private homes. Russia reportedly used 48 Shahed drones, two missiles, and four aerial glide bombs in the attack.

The strike is part of a wave of intense daily attacks by Russia, as the war enters its third year. Hopes for peace have dimmed further, especially after Ukraine recently struck military airfields deep inside Russia. The attack came shortly after former U.S. President Donald Trump claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin had warned him of a response to Ukraine’s recent drone attacks. Trump also suggested it might be better to let the two sides fight for a while before attempting peace talks, a shift from his usual calls to end the war quickly.

