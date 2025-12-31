ECI revises schedule for SIR in Uttar Pradesh: Draft publication to be available on Jan 6

Last Updated on December 31, 2025 3:42 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised the schedule for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh. In a social media post, Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh Navdeep Rinwa said that as per the revised schedule, the draft publication of the electoral roll will now be made on 6th January 2026. Earlier, the draft electoral roll was to be published on the 31st of December, 2025.

The period for receiving claims and objections will remain open from 6th January to 6th February 2026. The final publication of Uttar Pradesh’s electoral roll will be done on the 6th of March. Mr Rinwa said that the SIR process concluded in the state on December 26. All enumeration forms have been received and digitised.

