Cabinet approves road projects in Maharashtra & Odisha to boost integrated transport

Last Updated on January 1, 2026 2:25 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved two highway projects – the Six Lane Nashik – Solapur corridor in Maharashtra and the widening and strengthening of NH 326 in Odisha. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the Construction of a 6-lane greenfield access-controlled Nashik- Solapur-Akkalkot Corridor in the State of Maharashtra.

The 374-kilometre highway will be built at a total Capital Cost of 19,142 crore rupees. Briefing the media in New Delhi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said this project will provide connectivity to important regional cities such as Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Solapur and Kurnool. This infrastructure is a significant step toward facilitating integrated transport infrastructure development under the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan principle.

The 6-lane access-controlled greenfield corridor with close tolling, supporting average vehicular speeds of 60 kilometres per hour with a design speed of 100 kilometres per hour. This will reduce the overall travel time to approximately 17 hours, while offering safer, faster, and uninterrupted connectivity for both passenger and freight vehicles. The project will generate about 251.06 lakh man-days of direct employment and 313.83 lakh man-days of indirect employment. The project will also induce additional employment opportunities due to an increase in economic activity in the vicinity of the proposed corridor.

The government also gave its nod to widening and strengthening the existing 2-Lane to 2-Lane with Paved Shoulder of NH-326 in Odisha. The total capital cost of the around 206-kilometre-long project is 1,526.21 crore rupees. Mr Vaishnaw said the upgradation of NH-326 will make travel faster, safer, and more reliable, resulting in overall development of southern Odisha. Mr Vaishnaw said the aspirational and tribal districts of Gajapati, Rayagada and Koraput will greatly benefit from this project due to the growth of economic activities. He said, it will provide direct connectivity to important national corridors,s including the Raipur – Visakhapatnam corridor and facilitate the movement of goods to Gopalpur Port and nearby industrial hubs. Improved road connectivity will directly benefit local communities, industries, educational institutions, and tourism centres by enhancing access to markets, healthcare, and employment opportunities.

Mr Vaishnaw further informed that during the third term of the Narendra Modi Government, the Union Cabinet approved infrastructure projects worth over 12.6 lakh crore rupees since June 2024. These include approval of 43 Railway Projects worth over one lakh 52 thousand crore rupees, 24 Highways Projects valued at 2 lakh 18 thousand crore rupees, 8 Metro projects of over one lakh 31 thousand crore rupees and approval of construction of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at a cost of over five lakh 36 thousand crore rupees. Mr Vaishnaw said that these projects will prove to be a major milestone for the long-term growth of the country.