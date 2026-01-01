The Indian Awaaz

DRDO conducts launch of two Pralay missiles in rapid succession from Odisha coast

Jan 1, 2026

Last Updated on January 1, 2026 2:30 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEW DESK

India ON WEDNESDAY successfully conducted a salvo launch of two ‘Pralay’ missiles off Odisha coast in quick succession. The missile was launched as part of user evaluation trials. The test was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). and was witnessed by  Indian Air Force and Indian Army officers and the industry representatives, including the Development-cum-Production Partners. The ‘Pralay’ missile is a surface-to-surface, short-range ballistic missile with a strike range of about 150 km to 500 km. It can carry multiple types of warheads against various targets. It is an indigenously developed solid propellant quasi-ballistic missile employing state-of-the-art guidance and navigation to ensure high precision.

