IMD issues warning for very dense fog over North India

Last Updated on January 1, 2026 2:22 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The India Meteorological Department, IMD has issued orange alert for dense to very dense fog over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab and West Rajasthan. The Met department has also predicted dense fog over Bihar, East Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Jharkhand. Similar conditions will prevail over Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, West Uttar Pradesh and North-eastern India. The weather agency has also forecast thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds over Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi-NCR has been registered in the very poor category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) of the National Capital was recorded at 388 as of 8 PM today.