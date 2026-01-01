The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN TOP AWAAZ

IMD issues warning for very dense fog over North India

Jan 1, 2026

Last Updated on January 1, 2026 2:22 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The India Meteorological Department, IMD has issued orange alert for dense to very dense fog over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab and West Rajasthan. The Met department has also predicted dense fog over Bihar, East Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Jharkhand. Similar conditions will prevail over Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, West Uttar Pradesh and North-eastern India. The weather agency has also forecast thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds over Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi-NCR has been registered in the very poor category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) of the National Capital was recorded at 388 as of 8 PM today.

Related Post

AMN TOP AWAAZ

DRDO conducts launch of two Pralay missiles in rapid succession from Odisha coast

Jan 1, 2026
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

Cabinet approves road projects in Maharashtra & Odisha to boost integrated transport

Jan 1, 2026
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Share Bazar Dec 31: सेंसेक्स 545 अंक चढ़ा, निफ्टी 26,100 के पार, मेटल शेयर चमके

Jan 1, 2026

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

CBI Arrests 3 Tax officials of CGST Jhansi for Taking Bribe of Rs. 70 Lakh

1 January 2026 2:39 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN TOP AWAAZ

DRDO conducts launch of two Pralay missiles in rapid succession from Odisha coast

1 January 2026 2:30 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

Cabinet approves road projects in Maharashtra & Odisha to boost integrated transport

1 January 2026 2:25 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN TOP AWAAZ

IMD issues warning for very dense fog over North India

1 January 2026 2:22 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments