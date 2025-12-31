CBSE announces revised dates of board examinations for classes 10 & 12

Last Updated on December 31, 2025 3:37 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the revised dates of board examinations for class 10th and 12th. According to the CBSE, the class 10th grade students’ examination, which was earlier scheduled on 3rd March of the next year, will now be held on 11th March next year.

While the date for class 12th examination has been moved to 10th April, which was scheduled on 3rd March, 2026. The board said that the dates have been rescheduled due to administrative reasons. CBSE has also asked schools to disseminate this information to all concerned students and parents.