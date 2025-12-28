Civil Aviation Ministry sets up round-the-clock control room to address passenger grievances

Last Updated on December 28, 2025 11:20 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation has operationalised a permanent, 24×7 Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) to institutionalise a unified, future-ready mechanism for passenger assistance and crisis response.

Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha said that the PACR functions as an integrated hub, bringing together officials from the Civil Aviation Ministry, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India, airline operators and other key stakeholders under one roof at Udaan Bhawan.

Mr Sinha said that till date, more than 13 thousand passenger grievances have been resolved through focused monitoring and expedited interventions at the PACR since the 3rd of this month. He added that grievances related to flight delays, cancellations, refunds and baggage issues were prioritised and addressed in accordance with the provisions of the passenger charter.

Mr Sinha said that the Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to further strengthen the PACR by providing dedicated manpower, enhanced technological support and improved logistical facilities. He said that it will ensure that the system continues to serve passengers with empathy, efficiency and accountability at all times.