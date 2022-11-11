FreeCurrencyRates.com

EC prohibits exit polls for Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly elections

Election Commission has prohibited conduct of any exit poll and publishing the result of exit poll from 12th of this month to 5th of next month in connection with Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly elections.

The Commission notified the period between 8 AM on 12th November and 5.30 PM on 5th December as the period during which conducting any exit poll and publishing the results shall be prohibited. The counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly elections is scheduled to be taken up on the 8th of December.

