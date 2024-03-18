EC Makes Fresh Electoral Bond Data Public

AMN

Election Commission on Sunday uploaded the data received in digitized form from the registry of the Supreme Court on electoral bonds on its website.

The data can be accessed at www.eci.gov.in/candidate-politicalparty. EC said in a statement that political parties had filed data on Electoral Bonds in sealed cover as directed by the Supreme Court. The data received from political parties was deposited in the Supreme Court without opening sealed covers. In pursuance of the apex court’s order on 15th March this year, the Registry of the Supreme Court has returned physical copies along with a digitized record of the same in a pen drive in sealed cover.