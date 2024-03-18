FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Mar 2024 02:54:36      انڈین آواز

EC Makes Fresh Electoral Bond Data Public

AMN

Election Commission on Sunday uploaded the data received in digitized form from the registry of the Supreme Court on electoral bonds on its website.

The data can be accessed at www.eci.gov.in/candidate-politicalparty. EC said in a statement that political parties had filed data on Electoral Bonds in sealed cover as directed by the Supreme Court. The data received from political parties was deposited in the Supreme Court without opening sealed covers. In pursuance of the apex court’s order on 15th March this year, the Registry of the Supreme Court has returned physical copies along with a digitized record of the same in a pen drive in sealed cover.

خبرنامہ

جنرل اسمبلی: اسلاموفوبیا کے خلاف پاکستان کی قرارداد منظور

AMN اقوام متحدہ کی جنرل اسمبلی نے مسلمانوں کے خلاف نفرت کی لہ ...


اقوام متحدہ: ہندوستانی سفیر نے اسلاموفوبیا کے کثیر الجہتی حل کی وکالت کی

اقوام متحدہ کی جنرل اسمبلی میں اسلاموفوبیا مخالف دن کے موقع ...

راہل گاندھی کی بھارت جوڑو نیا ئے یاترا کا ممبئی میں شاندار اختتام

AMN / MUMBAI دادر میں واقع ’چیتیہ بھومی‘ پر راہل نے ڈاکٹر امبیڈ ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Navneet Kumar Sehgal Takes Charge As New Prasar Bharati Chairman

Former IAS officer Navneet Kumar Sehgal today took charge as new Prasar Bharati Chairman. Mr. Sehgal is a 1988 ...

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

