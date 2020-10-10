Union Minister Ramvilas Paswan passes away
Bangladesh GDP grew at 2 percent in 2019-20: World Bank
TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police
Kamala Harris describes Trump administration’s handling of COVID-19 pandemic as greatest failure
BRICS Bank approves funds for Delhi-Meerut rapid rail, Mumbai metro
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Oct 2020 12:45:14      انڈین آواز

EC doubles broadcast & telecast time for Parties on DD and AIR during Bihar polls

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Election Commission has decided to double the broadcast and telecast time allotted to each National Party and recognized State Party of Bihar on Doordarshan and All India Radio during the ongoing General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar.

The Commission said that it took the decision in consultation with Prasar Bharti in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and enhanced relevance of non-contact based campaign.

The facilities will be available from the Regional Kendra of the All India Radio and Doordarshan and relayed by other stations within Bihar. A base time of 90 minutes will be given to each National Party and recognized State Party.

The additional time to be allotted to the party has been decided on the basis of the poll performance of the party in the last assembly election. In a single session of broadcast, no party will be allocated more than 30 minutes. The period of broadcast and telecast will be between the last date of filing of nominations and two days before the date of poll in Bihar.

The guidelines prescribed by the Commission for telecast and broadcast will be strictly followed. The parties will be required to submit trans and recording in advance.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Archers confident of regaining momentum after returning to practice

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace archers Atanu Das, Deepika Kumari and coach Majhi Sawaiyan along with oth ...

Golf: PGTI to conduct five events this year, season to be extended to 2021

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi After a hiatus of seven months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the TATA Steel P ...

Installing hockey-pitches in small towns will popularize sport at grass root level: Mandeep Mor

Happy my town has a new International-standard turf, says Drag-flicker Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi ...

خبرنامہ

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

زائد العمری کے باعث ٹرمپ میں کورونا کی علامات شدید ہوسکتی ہیں، رپورٹ

ویب ڈیسک معروف امریکی جریدے ٹائم نے اپنی رپورٹ میں میڈیکل ما ...

ایران میں کورونا کے باعث اسکول، مساجد دوبارہ بند

ویب ڈیسک ایران کے دارالحکومت تہران میں کورونا وائرس کے کیسز ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!