EC doubles broadcast & telecast time for Parties on DD and AIR during Bihar polls

AMN

Election Commission has decided to double the broadcast and telecast time allotted to each National Party and recognized State Party of Bihar on Doordarshan and All India Radio during the ongoing General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar.

The Commission said that it took the decision in consultation with Prasar Bharti in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and enhanced relevance of non-contact based campaign.

The facilities will be available from the Regional Kendra of the All India Radio and Doordarshan and relayed by other stations within Bihar. A base time of 90 minutes will be given to each National Party and recognized State Party.

The additional time to be allotted to the party has been decided on the basis of the poll performance of the party in the last assembly election. In a single session of broadcast, no party will be allocated more than 30 minutes. The period of broadcast and telecast will be between the last date of filing of nominations and two days before the date of poll in Bihar.

The guidelines prescribed by the Commission for telecast and broadcast will be strictly followed. The parties will be required to submit trans and recording in advance.