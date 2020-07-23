Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine early trial shows positive result
EC defers bye-elections to Lok Sabha, State assemblies till Sep 7

ONKAR SINGH / NEW DELHI

The Election Commission today deferred the bye-election of seven assembly constituencies and one parliamentary constituency till 7th September this year.

The decision has been taken in light of COVID-19 pandemic and flood in some parts of the country. The seven assembly constituencies include Sibsagar in Assam, Thiruvottiyur and Gudiyattam in Tamil Nadu , Agar in Madhya Pradesh, Bulandshahr and Tundla in Uttar Pradesh and Chavara in Kerala. The Parliamentary Constituency where the bye-poll stands deferred till 7th September is Valmiki Nagar in Bihar.

The Election Commission has said that the election at these constituencies will be conducted as soon as the conditions become conducive.

In addition to these eight seats, bye-polls for 49 more assembly seats are to be held in the country for which the commission has clarified that the polls will be conducted as per the provisions of the law. It said, further details regarding schedule of the elections will be discussed in Commission’s meeting which is likely to be held soon.

A Clarification regarding bye-elections

This is with reference to letter No.99/bye-election/2020/EPS dated 22.7.2020 issued by Shri Sumit Mukherjee, Sr. Pr. Secretary in the Commission. This is causing some confusion in some sections of media. It is hereby clarified that the aforesaid communication is only in respect of eight constituencies regarding which a reference to Ministry of Law & Justice was made vide letter No. 99/bye-election/2020/EPS dated 03.7.2020 due to some extraordinary circumstances peculiar to these constituencies. However, the total number of bye-elections dueis 56 Assembly Constituencies (including the eight referred to earlier) besides one Parliamentary Constituency. Out of these total number of 57 bye-elections, it is hereby clarified that the Commission has already taken a decision to hold all bye-election as per provisions of Section 151A of the R.P. Act, 1951. In any case the deferring of aforementioned eight bye-elections is only up to 7th September, 2020. This matter of timing etc. of bye-elections is also slotted for discussion in the Election Commission Meeting to be held tomorrow, i.e., 24.7.2020. (PIB)

