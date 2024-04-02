FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Apr 2024 11:59:11      انڈین آواز

EC bars several top officers from election duty in Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Election Commission has issued transfer orders for District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police and DIG/IG rank officers in Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

All the transferred officials have been asked to hand over the charge to their immediate junior officer and these officers will NOT be assigned any election duty till completion of the General Elections.

The decision was taken as part of the regular review by the Commission during a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

The officials transferred include DM of Udalgiri in Assam, DM and SP of Bhojpur district in Bihar and DM and SP of Nawada district in Bihar.

