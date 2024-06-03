FreeCurrencyRates.com

EC asks Jairam Ramesh to shares detail of his claim that Amit Shah called 150 DMs ahead of vote counting

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Election Commission Sunday asked Congress leader Jairam Ramesh to share detailed information about his allegation that Union Home Minister Amit Shah made calls to 150 district magistrates or collectors ahead of counting of votes.

In a letter to Mr Ramesh, the Election Commission also clarified that during the period of enforcement of MCC, all officers are under deemed deputation of the Commission and report directly to the Commission for any directions. The Commission said, no district magistrate has reported any such undue influence as alleged by him.

The EC added that such public statements by Mr. Ramesh tend to put an element of doubt and thus deserve to be addressed in larger public interest. It also requested him to share details to whom such calls were allegedly made by the Home Minister along with the factual matrix of the information to take appropriate action in this regard.

Earlier, Ramesh, talking to a news agency had reiterated his claim that the exit polls conducted on Saturday evening were “completely bogus” and have been “orchestrated and masterminded by the man whose exit is inevitable and guaranteed on June 4”.

“These are all part of the psychological games being played by the outgoing prime minister (Narendra Modi) and the outgoing home minister (Amit Shah). The outgoing home minister called up 150 District Magistrates and collectors yesterday. The results that the exit polls have come up with bear no relation to reality,” the Congress leader had claimed.

Ramesh had also reiterated that the exit polls had been “deliberately engineered by the man whose exit is inevitable on June 4”.

On the slew of meetings being held by the PM on Sunday, Ramesh said, “All mind games being played, the fact that the outgoing home minister is talking to 150 DMs and collectors and the fact that the outgoing PM is talking to secretaries on his so called plan. He needs a 100-day plan of what he is going to do after June 4.”

The counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections will take place on June 4.

