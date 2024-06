(Last Updated On: )

AMN/ WEB DESK

An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck Japan’s Noto region in the central prefecture of Ishikawa early today. According to the latest reports from the country’s weather agency, the temblor occurred at 6:31 a.m. IST at a depth of 14 km.

The epicentre was located at a latitude of 37.5 degrees north and a longitude of 137.3 degrees east. Following the quake, a series of shallow-depth temblors also hit the region, including a 4.8 magnitude quake off the Noto peninsula at 6:40 a.m IST.