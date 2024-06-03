Syria: 12 Pro-Iranian Militias Killed in Israeli Air Strike

(Last Updated On: )

AMN/ WEB DESK

Twelve pro-Iranian militias were killed in Syria in an Israeli air strike in northern province of Aleppo in early hours on Monday. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has said the militias, consisting of Syrian and non-Syrian nationals, have a significant presence in the area surrounding the city of Aleppo. The attack hit several sites in the countryside of Aleppo, mainly in the town of Hayyan in northwest of Aleppo. The attack comes as part of an escalation of Israeli attacks on positions held by the Lebanese Hezbollah and Iranian militias in Syria since last month.