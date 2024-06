(Last Updated On: )

AMN/ WEB DESK

Claudia Sheinbaum has been elected the first woman President of Mexico. The country’s National Electoral Institute announced that Claudia Sheinbaum, candidate of the ruling Morena party, won the presidential elections with 58.3 to 60.7 percent of the votes.

Sheinbaum clinched victory by defeating her nearest rival Xochitl Galvez, who was representing a coalition of largely conservative parties.