Dy. CM Fadnavis caution Karnataka govt over claim on the state; says Mumbai will remain with Maharashtra

Published On: By

AMN

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis today said that the Karnataka government’s claim on Mumbai will not be tolerated. Speaking in the legislative assembly, he said the condemnation letter will be sent to the Karnataka Government for their claim on Mumbai.

Fadnavis said that in a meeting held with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it was decided that both Maharashtra and Karnataka will not make any new claims or statements on the border row. However, the fresh claims and statements made by Karnataka leaders including their Chief Minister, ministers, and also by a Congress leader from that state is “divergent” and “wrong”. He added that such claims are in clear violation of what was decided in the meeting with Union Home Minister. The deputy CM said that Mumbai will remain with Maharashtra. He cautioned the Karnataka government that if such statements are made then it will not augur well for the bilateral relationship between both states. Fadnavis demanded that Mr. Shah should reprimand the KARNATAKA leaders who indulge in stoking the controversy on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border row.

Leader of Opposition in legislative assembly Ajit Pawar had raised the issue through a point of information.

