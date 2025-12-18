The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Dutch Foreign Minister David Weel meets Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis 

Dec 18, 2025
Dutch Foreign Minister David Weel meets Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis 

AMN / NEWS DESK

Dutch Foreign Minister David Weel met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Chief Minister’s official residence, Varsha, in Mumbai today. The meeting focused on opportunities for cooperation in Maharashtra’s trade, economic, infrastructure and industrial development sectors.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said the state government is promoting the use of international-standard technology and added that participation from the Netherlands could help develop sectors such as fisheries and allied industries.

Foreign Minister David Weel highlighted the Dutch contribution to research and development in high-technology and innovative initiatives, including advanced machinery, electronics, systems and materials. Senior officials from both sides were present during the discussions.

Related Post

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India–Oman FTA to open new avenues across key sectors: Piyush Goyal

Dec 18, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi government announces ₹10,000 compensation for construction workers affected by GRAP

Dec 18, 2025
AMN TOP AWAAZ

Lok Sabha Passes SHANTI Bill, Ends State Monopoly in Nuclear Power

Dec 18, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सर्दियों के दौरान सेना ने नियंत्रण रेखा के आसपास गश्त बढ़ाई

18 December 2025 12:51 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

उत्तर भारत में घने कोहरे और शीतलहर का अलर्ट, दक्षिण में बारिश की संभावना

18 December 2025 12:48 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

दो दिवसीय यात्रा पर ओमान की राजधानी मस्‍कत पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी

18 December 2025 12:47 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

केंद्रीय मंत्री भूपेंद्र यादव ने वायु प्रदूषण नियंत्रण को लेकर की उच्च-स्तरीय बैठक

18 December 2025 12:46 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments