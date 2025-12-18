Dutch Foreign Minister David Weel meets Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis 

AMN / NEWS DESK

Dutch Foreign Minister David Weel met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Chief Minister’s official residence, Varsha, in Mumbai today. The meeting focused on opportunities for cooperation in Maharashtra’s trade, economic, infrastructure and industrial development sectors.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said the state government is promoting the use of international-standard technology and added that participation from the Netherlands could help develop sectors such as fisheries and allied industries.

Foreign Minister David Weel highlighted the Dutch contribution to research and development in high-technology and innovative initiatives, including advanced machinery, electronics, systems and materials. Senior officials from both sides were present during the discussions.