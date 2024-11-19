The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Dubai hosts 3rd Global Freight Summit, drawing over 5,000 industry leaders

Nov 18, 2024

T

he Global Freight Summit 2024 commenced in Dubai today, marking its third edition since its inception in 2022. The three-day event, hosted by DP World, has attracted more than 5,000 industry leaders from 155 countries, representing diverse sectors of the global supply chain industry.

This year’s summit, running until November 20, centres on the theme “Acting today to reach the opportunities of tomorrow.” The agenda emphasizes four critical pillars: the integration of AI and blockchain in business operations, strategies for navigating volatile global markets, sustainable shipping practices, and building resilient trade routes amidst geopolitical challenges and natural disasters.

The event has drawn significant participation from Indian corporations, with technology giants Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and SRM Tech to name a few, along with dozens of other corporations and entrepreneurs. Some Bollywood and cricket stars are scheduled to participate in panel discussions. A key focus of this year’s discussions is the implementation of practical digital solutions while addressing potential challenges in technological transition. Special attention will be given to developing innovative solutions for supply chain diversification and risk mitigation in global trade routes. AIR

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Urban unemployment declines in September quarter: PLFS data

Nov 18, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India targets 10,000 MMT port handling capacity by 2047: Sarbananda Sonowal

Nov 18, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI Governor asks banks to strengthen governance, curb mis-selling practices

Nov 18, 2024

You missed

HINDI SECTION TOP AWAAZ

प्रदूषण से गैस चेंबर बनी दिल्ली, ज्यादातर इलाकों का AQI 500 दर्ज

19 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Urban unemployment declines in September quarter: PLFS data

18 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
OTHER TOP STORIES

Aviation sector sees new high as five lakh domestic passengers fly in a day

18 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka President urges IMF to balance economic reforms with citizens’ hardships

18 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment