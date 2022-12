AMN

Tarn Taran Police and Border Security Force in a joint operation have recovered a quadcopter drone with 3 Kg heroin near Indo Pak border in Punjab.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav informed this in a tweet today. He said that the recovery has been made during search in Valtoha area of Tarn Taran district. The DGP said, the Punjab Police is committed to make the state drugs-free.