DRI seizes 62 kg Heroin worth Rs 434 cr at IGI Airport in New Delhi

AMN

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, DRI has seized 62 kilograms of Heroin with estimated worth of 434 crore rupees at Air Cargo Complex of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. This is one of the biggest seizures of Heroin till date through courier, cargo air passenger modes in India. The DRI officers have apprehended the importer of the offending consignment and other suspects are also being interrogated.

In an operation code-named BLACK and WHITE, the DRI seized the Heroin from an imported cargo consignment, which was declared to contain Trolley Bags. The offending cargo, originating from Entebbe in Uganda, had arrived at the Air Cargo Complex in New Delhi via Dubai. Finance Ministry said, more than three thousand three hundred kilograms of Heroin was seized during 2021.