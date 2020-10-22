DRDO successfully conducts final trial of Nag anti-tank guided missile

WEB DESK

India today successfully carried out the final trial of the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO)-developed Nag anti-tank guided missile with a warhead.

The test was carried out today morning at the Pokhran field firing ranges in Rajasthan. The trial of Nag anti-tank guided missile comes after the DRDO tested the helicopter launched Stand-off Anti-Tank Missile (SANT) with a range beyond 10 km from Balasore testing range in Odisha on 19th October.

Final user trial of 3rd generation Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) NAG was carried out today on 22 Oct 2020 at 0645 hrs from Pokhran range. The missile was integrated with the actual warhead and a tank target was kept at designated range. pic.twitter.com/GZ4oJWyNWs — DRDO (@DRDO_India) October 22, 2020

The Nag anti-tank missile is ready for induction in the Indian Army. It has completed 10 successful user trial as it finds the target and then hit it.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO and Indian Army for the successful trial of NAG Anti Tank Guided Missile. Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy also appreciated the efforts of DRDO, Indian Army and industry in bringing the missile up to the production phase.