Dr Reddy’s becomes first Indian company to launch anti-cancer drug in China

Image

Indian multinational pharmaceutical company, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has become the first Indian pharmaceutical company to launch an anti-cancer drug in the Chinese market.  India’s ambassador to China Vikram Misri informed about it today.

Abiraterone Acetate, which was launched in the US in 2020, is used in treating prostate cancer.

“Some good news this week – a breakthrough for the Indian pharmaceutical industry in China as Abiraterone by Dr Reddy’s becomes the first anti-cancer drug from India to enter the Chinese market,” Misri tweeted.

Expect more success on this front, he added.

The drug is a therapeutic generic version of Zytiga owned by Johnson & Johnson.

In China, Dr Reddy’s laboratories Ltd operates through its joint venture with Rotam Group of Canada. The joint venture is widely known as KunshanRotam Reddy Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. (KRRP).

Besides China, Dr Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe including, the USA, India, Russia, and Europe.

Last year, Dr Reddy’s tied up with Russia’s RIDF for marketing and manufacturing of COVID-19 jab Sputnik V in India.

