Govt is striving to offer world class medical infrastructure for people: PM Modi

Inaugurating the Infosys Foundation Visharam Sadan at National Cancer Institute Jhajjar Campus

ADITYA RAJ DAS / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said government striving to offer world class medical infrastructure facilities for the people of the country, especially in the testing times of COVID-19.

Prime Minister said, India has crossed the 100 crore vaccine dose mark today and 21st of October has been recorded in the annals of history. He said, to counter the largest pandemic in 100 years, the country now has a strong protective shield of 100 crore vaccine doses. Mr Modi said, this achievement belongs to India and to each and every citizen of the country.

He said, government has taken steps in reducing the price of over 400 cancer medications for optimum affordability to the poor.

PM said that that the government was ensuring that all the new AIIMS that are being constructed have night shelters for the families of the patients.

Inaugurating the Infosys Foundation Visharam Sadan at National Cancer Institute Jhajjar Campus of AIIMS New Delhi, Mr Modi said, accommodation is one of the biggest problems for those undergoing cancer treatment. He said, Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at Jhajjar Campus of AIIMS will solve this problem.

The Prime Minister asserted that National Cancer Institute will help benefitting thousands of people combating cancer in acquiring various therapies, medications and medical assistance. Mr Modi said, patients living in Delhi, NCR, Uttarakhand and Haryana can avail maximum benefits from this facility.

The Prime Minister underlined a fruitful collaboration between the government and corporate world has resulted in building this institute that can scale the health care facilities for the people.

Prime Minister Modi also expressed his gratitude to all the vaccine manufacturing companies of the country, workers engaged in vaccine transportation, health sector professionals engaged in vaccine development. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also lauded the initiatives of the Infosys Foundation.