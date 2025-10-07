Dr. Jitendra Singh: ESTIC-2025 Symbolizes India’s Rise as a Science Superpower

Last Updated on October 6, 2025 11:24 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

A AKHTER

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, on Monday inaugurated the Curtain Raiser of the first-ever Emerging Science, Technology & Innovation Conclave (ESTIC-2025), themed “Imagine. Innovate. Inspire for Viksit Bharat 2047.” The three-day conclave will be held from November 3 to 5, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Speaking at the event, Singh lauded the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) and various scientific ministries for conceptualising ESTIC as India’s first integrated platform dedicated to science, technology, and innovation. He said India’s transformation from being the world’s 11th largest economy to the 4th within just eleven years has been driven by technological progress and innovation, backed by consistent leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“ESTIC-2025 is not just a conclave – it’s a movement to position India as a global innovation hub. Our journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047 will be powered by young minds and frontier technologies,” Singh said.

The Union Minister highlighted that the conclave will place special emphasis on emerging and frontier technologies such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, biotechnology, space technologies, and clean energy. These, he said, are vital to strengthening India’s strategic autonomy and future resilience.

He further noted that ESTIC-2025 will provide a powerful platform for young innovators, startups, and researchers to showcase their ideas, access mentorship, and engage with industry stakeholders – ensuring India’s demographic dividend transforms into an innovation dividend.

Singh also pointed out India’s rising prominence in global research and innovation metrics. “India ranks sixth in patent filings and fourth in scientific publications, and is projected to overtake the United States by 2029,” he said, adding that these achievements reflect India’s growing global recognition in science and technology.

Emphasizing ESTIC-2025’s inclusive approach, Singh said the conclave would serve as a meeting ground for researchers, policymakers, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs, enabling them to shape India’s scientific roadmap for Viksit Bharat 2047. He praised the PSA’s office for curating 11 thematic sessions covering key areas such as AI, clean energy, biotechnology, quantum sciences, space, and atomic technologies, symbolising India’s “quantum leap from a follower to a frontrunner” in global innovation.

Dr. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, said ESTIC-2025 represents a new era of collaboration among 13 participating ministries and departments, uniting the scientific community, academia, industry, and government under a single platform.

He described the conclave as a “quintessential opportunity to inspire change, imagine, and innovate for Viksit Bharat”, in alignment with the Prime Minister’s vision of inclusive, innovation-driven national development. Dr. Sood added that the conclave would feature global experts, Nobel laureates, and young researchers, facilitating dialogue, knowledge exchange, and the formulation of actionable roadmaps for the future.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST), said the 11 thematic sessions and high-level panels at ESTIC-2025 will chart a comprehensive roadmap toward achieving Viksit Bharat 2047 by aligning innovation with national priorities.

“What makes ESTIC unique is its whole-of-government approach. With ministries spanning health, education, agriculture, energy, space, electronics, and environment, innovation will no longer remain confined to laboratories — it will drive every sector of national development,” Prof. Karandikar noted.

He emphasized that the conclave will ensure science, technology, and innovation directly address societal challenges, fuel economic growth, and contribute to holistic progress across India.

The curtain raiser event witnessed participation from Secretaries of 13 ministries and departments, alongside scientific community members, research institutions, and industry representatives.

ESTIC-2025 is envisioned as a landmark convergence of ideas, innovation, and collaboration — reaffirming India’s resolve to become a global knowledge power and achieve the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.