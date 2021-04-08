Dr. Harshvardhan rejects claims of poucity of vaccines in India

AMN / WEB DESK

INDIA’S Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Harshvardhan today rejected the claims of shortage of vaccines in the country.

He said, Central government is continously monitoring and enhancing the supplies of Covid-19 vaccines to the States and Union Territories.

In a series of tweets, the Minister said, over nine crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered to the beneficiaries in the country so far.

He said, around four crore thirty lakh doses of vaccines are in stock and ready to be delivered to the States.

Dr. Harshvardhan said that hue and cry made by certain States about partisanship by the Union Government is just a farce and an attempt to hide their own incompetence.

He said, Maharashtra and Rajasthan are two of the top three States in allocation of Covid-19 vaccine doses.

He said, these two States are non-BJP governed States.

He informed that over one crore six lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to Maharashtra whereas Rajasthan have been provided over one crore four lakh doses.