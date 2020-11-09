India’s latest rocket PSLVC49 lifts off successfully
Dr Harsh Vardhan reviews COVID and public health measures with health ministers of 9 states

AMN

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today reviewed COVID and public health measures with Health Ministers and senior state officials of nine states. These states are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana and Kerala.

Restating his concern that the coming winter and the festive season pose a significant risk that could threaten the gains made collectively till now against COVID-19, Dr Vardhan said, we all required being more vigilant for the entire festive season. He said, Respiratory virus also spreads rapidly in the winter months.

Sharing the nation’s journey through COVID, Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke how the country increased the numbers of labs from one in NIV, Pune in January this year to 2074 today thereby increasing the testing capacity to 1.5 million per day. He also mentioned about the increased number of general, oxygenated and ICU beds at each level of COVID care hierarchy.

He also added that India has the highest recovery rate and one of the lowest fatality rate, globally. Dr Vardhan also elaborated steps taken by the government to promote Jan Andolan, like dissemination of the message through caller tune and other IEC activities. He concluded by saying that COVID Appropriate Behaviour still is the best bet against COVID and following it is easy.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan requested all the states to focus on ten key areas to contain COVID and gain an upper hand over its trajectory, increasing testing; targeted testing at market-places, workplaces, religious congregations and completion of contact tracing within the first 72 hours.

During the meeting, the State Health Ministers shared a brief snapshot of the actions taken for containment, surveillance and treatment of the COVID positive cases. They also highlighted the best practices being followed.

SPORTS

Golf: Star studded field for TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship

HSB/ Chandigarh Top pros of the country including Jyoti Randhawa, Rashid Khan and Udayan Mane will be seen ...

Football; Hero I-League 2020-21 to start on January 9

Harpal Singh Bedi The fourteenth edition of Hero I-League will kick-off on Saturday, January 9, 2021, in Ko ...

خبرنامہ

جوبائیڈن امریکہ کے صدر منتخب ‘ جبکہ کملا ہیرس پہلی خاتون نائب صدر ہونگی

WEB DESK ڈیموکریٹک پارٹی کے رہنما جوبائیڈن ریپبلکن لیڈر اور ڈو ...

US: جیت کے بعد جو بائیڈن کا پہلا خطاب; مفاہمت کے لیے کام کرنے کا وعدہ کیا

نو منتخب امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے ملک میں مفاہمت کے لیے کام کر ...

ملک میں کووڈاُنیس سے صحتیابی کی شرح ے92.41 فیصد ہوئی

ملک میں کووڈ-اُنیس سے صحت یابی کی شرح بہتر ہوکر 92 اعشاریہ چار ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

WEB DESK A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has charmed internet users including, Prime Minister Narendra Mo ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

MEDIA

Editors Guild of India expresses shock & distress over Arnab Goswami’s arrest

AMN The Editors Guild of India has expressed shock and distress over the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Repub ...

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

