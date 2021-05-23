DR Congo orders evacuation of Goma after volcano erupts

AMN/ WEB DESK

The government in the Democratic Republic of Congo has launched an evacuation plan for the eastern city of Goma after a large volcano erupted. The volcano Mount Nyiragongo located 10km from Goma erupted yesterday leading to thousands of panic-stricken residents to flee towards the border with Rwanda in the east.

Communications Minister Patrick Muyay said that the people have been advised to stay calm.

Nyiragongo had last erupted in 2002, when 250 people were killed and left 1.2 lakh homeless. It is one of the world’s most active volcanoes and is considered among the most dangerous.