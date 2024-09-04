DoT asks unregistered M2M SPs, Wireless Personal and LAN Connectivity Provider Services to register by end September

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked all unregistered Machine to Machine Service Providers (M2M SPs) and Wireless Personal Area Network and Wireless Local Area Network Connectivity Provider Services to register with it by the end of this month to avoid disruption of their M2M services.

The Ministry of Communications, in a statement, said that non-compliance may lead to withdrawal or disconnection of telecom resources obtained from the authorised telecom licensees. The extended timeline for registration of all unregistered entities who have obtained telecom resources from in the past ends on the 30th of this month. The registration is a simple and transparent online one-time process through the SaralSanchar portal.