Donald Trump finally wears mask in public as Covid cases rise globally

WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump finally wore a mask, in public, during a visit to a military hospital Saturday, falling in line with the recommendations of his public health officials and experts.

It was a navy blue mask with the golden presidential seal emblazoned on the left.

“I’ve never been against masks, but I do believe they have a time and a place,” Trump told reporters shortly before leaving the White House for the Walter Reed military hospital just outside Washington DC in the adjoining state Maryland.