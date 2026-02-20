Donald Trump congratulates Tarique Rahman, pushes for trade and defence deals

Last Updated on February 20, 2026 1:13 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

US President Donald Trump has congratulated Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on assuming office and urged progress on trade and defence cooperation between the two countries. In a letter shared by Bangladesh’s foreign ministry, Trump expressed hope that the new leadership would sustain what he described as strong momentum in bilateral trade ties. Rahman took oath as prime minister on February 17.

“On behalf of the American people, I congratulate you on your historic election and wish you a successful term as Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh,” Trump wrote. Referring to the Indo-Pacific region, the US president said the partnership between the two countries rests on mutual respect and a shared commitment to a free and open regional order. He called for implementation of the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade, saying it would benefit farmers and workers in both nations.

Trump also pressed for completion of pending defence agreements, which he said would allow Bangladesh’s military access to advanced American-made equipment.

He said Washington was keen to deepen ties with Dhaka and expressed confidence in US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent Christensen, adding that closer cooperation could make both countries more prosperous and secure.