Indian visa services for Bangladeshis to normalise soon, says envoy

Last Updated on February 20, 2026 1:14 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Indian visa services for Bangladeshi nationals, sharply reduced after the July uprising, are expected to return to normal levels soon, an Indian mission official said on Thursday. Indian Assistant High Commissioner Aniruddha Das said authorities were taking steps to resume tourist and other visa categories, most of which remain suspended except for medical and double-entry visas.

Speaking to reporters at an event at the Sylhet Press Club, Das said India and Bangladesh shared deep historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties. “The people of both countries are the main stakeholders in a stable, positive, and sustainable partnership,” he said, adding that bilateral relations were based on mutual respect. He noted that efforts were underway to restore visa services to meet public demand and strengthen cross-border engagement between the two neighbours.