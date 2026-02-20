Dhaka to follow ‘Bangladesh first’ foreign policy, says state minister Shama Obaed

Last Updated on February 20, 2026 1:17 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh’s newly appointed state minister for foreign affairs Shama Obaed Islam on Thursday said the government would pursue a “Bangladesh first” approach to diplomacy, placing national interest and citizens’ welfare at the centre of foreign engagements. Briefing reporters at the foreign ministry, she said the new government had received a fresh democratic mandate and would engage all countries with confidence, dignity, and mutual respect.

“For a long time, our backbone was not straight. Now we have come with the people’s mandate, and we will move forward with confidence,” she said.

Shama said the government, led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, was committed to implementing its election manifesto through coordinated diplomatic efforts. She noted that the foreign minister’s long experience in diplomacy and national security would strengthen the ministry’s effectiveness.

On visa restrictions imposed by several countries, she said the ministry was actively working to resolve the issue through diplomatic channels. Asked about former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s stay in India, she said the matter was under review.

Responding to questions on possible deployment of Bangladeshi troops to Gaza, Shama said no political decision had yet been taken. She added that Bangladesh would manage relations with India, China, and the US through both bilateral and multilateral frameworks.