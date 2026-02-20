The Indian Awaaz

Kiren Rijiju Visits ‘Raunak-e-Ramadan’ Set in Mumbai

Feb 20, 2026

AMN / MUMBAI

Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, visited Future Studio in Goregaon on Thursday as an esteemed guest for the shoot of Raunak-e-Ramadan Season 2.

During the visit, the Minister engaged in a “thoughtful discussion” with former actress Sana Khan and her husband, Anas Saiyad. Highlighting the importance of cultural and religious programming, Shri Rijiju expressed his appreciation for the show’s efforts in capturing the spirit of the holy month.

Sharing his experience on social media, the Minister noted his pleasure at the interaction and extended his best wishes to the entire production team for the upcoming season. The visit underscores the government’s outreach and support for media initiatives that promote communal harmony and cultural representation.

The second season of the popular show is expected to feature diverse segments on spirituality, charity, and the traditions associated with Ramadan.

کرن رجیجو کی ممبئی میں ‘رونقِ رمضان’ کے سیٹ پر آمد؛ صناء خان اور انس سید سے ملاقات

