Doha agreement with Taliban a big mistake, says former US NSA John Bolton

WEB DESK

Former National Security Advisor (NSA) of the USA, John Bolton has said that the Taliban has failed its commitments towards Afghan people. He said, a large number of foreign fighters have returned to Afghanistan. Mr. Bolton said in an interview with an afghan News Agency that President Donald Trump’s decision to sign the Doha agreement between the US and the Taliban was a big mistake. He added that the objective of the Taliban was America and NATO to be out of Afghanistan, everything else was secondary. Mr. Bolton said, the former US envoy for peace in Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, did not contribute positively to the situation.

The US and the Taliban signed the peace agreement in February 2020 under the Presidency of former US President Donald Trump. The deal stated the withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan and the Taliban would abate violence and guarantee that its soil will not be a safe haven for the terrorists.