इंडियन आवाज़     05 Nov 2021 01:32:58      انڈین آواز

Diwali Day Act introduced in US Congress to declare festival as federal holiday

Image

WEB DESK

In the United States, the first-ever 3-day ‘All American Diwali’ Celebrations started with a fireworks display over the Hudson River in New York City yesterday. The fireworks display was organised to encourage Indian Americans to engage their neighbours, coworkers, and friends from all walks of life in meaningful conversations about the festival. The US Embassy in India is also lit up with lights and diyas on the occasion of Diwali.

US: On Diwali President Biden lights Diya at White House; Harris also congratulates people

Meanwhile, an Act named, “The Deepavali Day Act” was introduced in the House of Representatives by the New York Congresswoman Carolyn B Maloney to make Diwali a national holiday in the United States. Maloney said that festivals like Diwali will help the US accomplish its goal of becoming a beacon of happiness. The festival of lights in 2021, will symbolise the country’s fight against COVID-19 and its journey out of the pandemic’s darkness, she said.

A number of congressmen, including Indian-American Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, support the historic measure. Krishnamoorthi also introduced a resolution in the US Congress to recognise the festival of lights’ religious and historical significance.

